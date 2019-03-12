How Bryan Oviedo's failed transfer led to West Brom sackings and possible Luton switch

Bryan Oviedo's failed move to West Brom led to a fallout between assistant manager Graeme Jones and the Albion board, according to reports.

Jones was sacked by the West Midlands club alongside manager Darren Moore following Saturday's draw at home to Ipswich, with the Express&Star claiming the relationship between Jones and the Baggies board had become increasingly tetchy in recent months.

The Baggies, who are fourth in the Championship, looked set to sign Sunderland defender Oviedo on the final day of the January transfer window before the proposed loan move collapsed.

It has now been claimed technical director Luke Dowling and chief executive Mark Jenkins vetoed a deal, much to Jones' frustration.

The report goes on to say there were wider concerns Jones was having too much influence over Moore’s tactics, which were significantly different to West Brom's previous managers.

Moore waited until after the 2018 World Cup to appoint Jones, who was Roberto Martinez's assistant with the Belgian national team.

Jones, who was born in Gateshead, also worked with Martinez at Swansea Wigan and Everton but is yet to take a first-team manager's role.

Earlier in the season, Jones, 48, was reportedly approached by Luton to take on the manager's job at Kenilworth Road, yet Moore was keen to keep his No. 2.

Jones is now the favourite to take the Hatters job at the end of the season, following the departure of Nathan Jones in January.

Mick Harford took temporary charge of Luton following Jones' move to Stoke and has guided to the Hatters to the top of League One.

Yet it seems unlikely Harford will take the job full-time which will leave a vacancy at the end of the season.