How Darron Gibson's arrival at Wigan may have paved the way for Max Power to join Sunderland

Max Power's proposed transfer to Sunderland may have been influenced by Darron Gibson's arrival at Wigan.

The Black Cats are hopeful of making Power, 25, their twelfth signing of the season ahead of today's 5pm deadline, after the midfielder was left on the bench during Wigan's 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

However, it was former Sunderland midfielder Gibson who took Power's place at the weekend and may have prompted the latter's move to Wearside.

Gibson, 30, left Sunderland by mutual consent in March, two weeks after being charged with drink-driving following a car crash, but was offered a short-term contract at Wigan earlier this month.

After Saturday's game, Latics manager Paul Cook explained his decision to bring Gibson to the club.

"Darron's got a history before him, but like everyone in the world I think he's entitled to a second chance," said Cook.

"There's not too many people in this world who haven't made a mistake, we all know that.

"For Darron, it's about the future, and his relationship with this club and its fans can only grow."

When asked about the decision to start Gibson ahead of Power, Cook added: "It wasn't really a big decision.

"I've had big conversations with Max, and he's come a long way as a man in the last 12 months.

"The way we play, with two sitters, who can handle the ball, Max gives you such a different dimension and energy and quality.

"Max knows he's got a big future with us, and massive part to play.

"For this game, it's about everybody in the team and enjoying this one as a group."