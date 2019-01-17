How Netflix and Fulwell73 footage helped Sunderland and Chris Maguire ahead of Scunthorpe United clash

Sunderland made global headlines when the Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die was released around the world prior to Christmas.

Filming for a second series has been taking place all season and the arrangement looks to have already paid off for Sunderland, with footage and different camera angles from the Luton Town draw helping Chris Maguire escape a three-game ban.

Maguire saw red in added-on time at the Stadium of Light for an alleged stamp on Luton midfielder Alan McCormack in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw.

Sunderland appealed the ban and it was successfully overturned in the lead-up to Saturday's League One clash with Scunthorpe United.

Jack Ross had always insisted there had been no stamp.

And thanks to the presence of the Fulwell73 production company cameras, Sunderland were able to prove it.

The majority of clubs in the third tier only have one static camera but Sunderland proved Maguire's innocence with the help of the footage from different angles, helping the forward escape a three-game ban.

Ross said: "His reaction after the game, and his first comment to me, was that he absolutely did not do anything wrong.

"Now, a lot of players say that. But having watched it, it wasn’t what it was deemed to be by the officials.

"It’s a relief and I’m pleased for us.

"Maybe it’s one of the benefits of having Fulwell and Netflix around, you get different camera angles."

Referee Lee Probert, a Premier League official, was widely criticised for his performance in the League One game involving the two promotion hopefuls.

In the same game, Luton striker Danny Hylton also saw red for an elbow on Jack Baldwin but the Hatters did not lodge an appeal and the striker will now serve a four-game ban.

Following the successful Maguire appeal, the FA stated: “A claim of wrongful dismissal regarding Sunderland’ AFC’s Christopher Maguire has been successful following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [15/01/19].

"The player was sent off for violent conduct during the game against Luton Town on Saturday [12/01/19]."