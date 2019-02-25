How Sunderland, Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth's promotion odds shifted after a dramatic weekend in League One

Another dramatic weekend in League One saw the promotion race take further twists and turns - but how did the odds change?

Sunderland profited from a weekend which saw Barnsley, Luton and Portsmouth all drop points, with the third tier promotion race looking set to go down to the wire. We cast our eye over the latest promotion odds to see who the bookmakers are backing to finish in the top two:

The Brewers, who currently sit 11th in the third tier, are at long odds of 200/1 to secure promotion.

The Sky Blues may be facing some off-field uncertainty, but they are still being back in the promotion markets at 100/1.

Terry McPhillips' side are perched just outside the play-offs, and can be backed at 66/1 to seal automatic promotion.

Could the Cod Army mount a late surge towards the top two? Joey Barton's side can be backed at 50/1.

While the Posh have struggled for form in recent weeks, they are still at odds of 20/1 for automatic promotion.

The Addicks are still putting pressure on the teams at the top, and their short odds of 5/1 reflect their chances of gaining promotion this campaign.

Grant McCann's side have been something of a surprise package this campaign and, if they can continue their fine form of late, they could push towards the top two.

Pompey have dropped off the pace in recent weeks, but can still be backed at 15/8 to gain automatic promotion.

Having enjoyed the best weekend out of any of the promotion contenders, Sunderland's odds slipped to 5/6.