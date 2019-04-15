How Sunderland, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Charlton's League One promotion odds shifted in a dramatic weekend

In a weekend full of drama, action and intrigue, the promotion picture has significantly shifted - and so too have the odds with the bookmakers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the League One promotion odds shifted after another dramatic weekend:

1. Fleetwood Town - 500/1 Defeat to Barnsley at the weekend saw the Cod Army's long odds drift even further out. The play-offs are now looking unlikely.

2. Burton Albion - 500/1 Impressive in recent weeks, the Brewers' odds have also lengthened despite a comfortable win over Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

3. Blackpool - 500/1 The Seasiders saw their play-off hopes take a hit with defeat to Peterborough at the weekend, and they took are now at long odds to be promoted.

4. Coventry City - 250/1 The thrilling victory on Wearside keeps Coventry well in play-off contention but, with the sides above them winning, their odds lengthened slightly.

