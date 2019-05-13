How Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Doncaster's League One play-off odds shifted after dramatic first legs

Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Doncaster are battling it out in the League One play-offs - but what do the bookies make of their chances?

The Black Cats face Portsmouth in their play-off semi-final, while Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers will do battle in the other tie.

And with all four sides having enjoyed some success during the regular league season, there seems little to separate the quartet as they eye promotion to the second tier.

But with Sunderland and the Addicks having claimed the advantage after some dramatic first legs, the bookmakers have seen their odds shift slightly.

Here's the odds on each of the four teams to secure promotion from League One:

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Before first leg: 5/2

Current odds: 11/8

SUNDERLAND AFC

Before first leg: 13/5

Current odds: 7.4

PORTSMOUTH

Before first leg: 5/2

Current odds: 7/2

DONCASTER ROVERS

Before first leg: 5/1

Current odds:10/1