'I didn't defecate on the seat, that's the God's honest truth': Sunderland AFC fan fears Stadium of Light ban

A Sunderland fan who found himself at the centre of a social media storm after being caught with his pants down in the stands as his team was beaten 3-1 by Reading has apologised for his behaviour.

Baby faced Callum Mawson, 17, has told how he has been suspended from his job and fears he might be banned from the Stadium of Light.

The teen, from Horden, was shamed online after fellow fans shared pictures of him bare legged and with his trousers round his ankles.

Rumours had spread around social media claiming he had defecated on his seat - but Northumbria Police dismissed those as false.

He has now apologised and said he had only eaten two chocolates from his advent calendar on the day of the match and was so drunk he 'can't recall any of it'.

Season ticket holder Callum said he had been drinking heavily before attending the Black Cats defeat to Reading.

He said he must have been so drunk he thought he was on the toilet but he did NOT poo on the seat.

His job as a business admin apprentice is now in jeopardy as a result of the incident and fears he could be banned from the Stadium of Light.

Callum said: "I am apologetic for it, I am sorry.

“I didn't defecate on the seat, that's the God's honest truth.

“I can't recall any of it.

"I got to the ground, sat in my seat and the next thing I remember was I was being in the holding cell in the stadium.

"I didn't find out about the whole incident until half 11 at night when my friend told me. It was all over Facebook.

"Gary Lineker had put it on his Twitter.

"It's embarrassing, I'm ashamed. I didn't even know what I was doing.

"A lad who sat next to me put on Twitter saying it didn't happen.

"He said I can confirm he didn't have a s*** in his seat.

"He said 'I can I can confirm he had a p***'.

"I'd rather it be that then having a s*** on the seat. But I'd rather it be nothing at all.

"I think I must have been so drunk I thought I was on the toilet. That's the only thing I can think of. I wouldn't have done it for no reason.

"I don't know what was going through my head when I did it, I really don't.

"There's been people messaging me giving me hate.

"I don't want people to think I don't care, I am ashamed of it.

"There is no excuse for what I have done, I regret my actions, but there is no need for such hurtful comments.

"I understand why it's had so much attention but I don't appreciate the lies."

Callum, who has had a season ticket for three years, had drank 12 bottles of Bud and six pints of Strongbow Dark Fruit before travelling to the match.

He said he had nothing to eat that day apart from two chocolates from his Christmas advent calendar.

Callum said: "I was drinking at my house then I met up with mates at the pub and had a few there.

"I didn't carry on drinking when I got there.

"But I had been out all night the night before at a party, that probably didn't help. I got home at 8am and started drinking about 9am."

Callum said spent around eight hours in police custody after being arrested for being drunk at a football ground.

Callum has now been suspended from his job and fears he could be sacked.

He said: "I have been suspended from work because of it.

"I think I'm going to get sacked to be honest.

"I'm slightly worried it will affect getting a job. But it wouldn't affect my work life, I'm not going to come to work drunk.

"I'm not usually like that. It's just a one off, I'm not sure why it's happened.

"I'm going to have to watch what I am drinking in the future.

"My mam and dad are going to support me through the whole thing.

"I think the club will ban me. I'm going to be upset of I'm not going to be able to go to the home matches anymore. But I can't feel hard done by, it's my fault, I have done it."

The club have confirmed that the supporter has had his season card suspended.

A spokesman for SAFC said: "The supporter has had his season ticket suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation."

Following the incident Northumbria Police issued a statement which said: "Further to media reports reporting a fan defecated on his seat during the Sunderland v Reading match on Saturday, police would like to clarify that this was not the case.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in/while entering a sports ground and has been dealt with appropriately.

"At no point did he defecate on his seat.

"He has been dealt with by way of a surgery."