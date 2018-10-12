'I'm still having nightmares watching him!' - Sunderland fans react to ex-defender's dig at club

Billy Jones has spoken out about his time at Sunderland - and fans of the Black Cats have been quick react to his comments.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Jones opened up on a 'horrible' time at the Stadium of Light last season and claimed that the lack of positivity around Sunderland made it a difficult club to be at.

Jones was released by the Black Cats at the end of last season and is now looking to a brighter future at Championship side Rotherham, for whom he has started the last four league games.

But his comments on his time on Wearside have certainly got Sunderland supporters talking, with plenty taking to social media to air their views.

On Facebook, dozens of fans aired their views on the defender and his dig at the Black Cats.

Dean Cummings said: "He has no idea how horrifying it was having to watch him try to defend week in week out"

Neil Winfield added: "He contributed towards the negativity"

Paul Maple questioned: "Well what did you expect him to say? It was lovely?"

Simon Gray posted: "Another player that picked up good wages for little return. Good riddance"

Gary Melton commented: "Very poor performer, wouldn't get a game for Sunderland now."

Ryan Metcalf said: "A truly awful player. Offered nothing defensively or offensively."

Billy McKillion added: "Am still having nightmares watching this bloke"

Meanwhile, there was also plenty of responses on Twitter:

@e_sunderland gave an honest appraisal of the defender, saying: "Honestly always liked Billy. Was never a Premier League player in my eyes, good enough in the champ, but played in a shocking side on a downward spiral littered with mistakes and people who didn't care. As a lad, top bloke. Gave 100%, just wasn't blessed with the talent we hoped."

But @mickynapier said: "The feeling’s mutual Billy, it was horrendous watching you impersonate a footballer"

@bennyboy1972 added: "Amazing these players coming out saying how horrible it was at safc. They were the problem."

@shotb83 tweeted: "He was a very very poor mans Phil Bardsley, read into that what you will"

@CommunityLd posted: "Another 'player' who was overpaid and underperformed. Pleased he's gone or lads like Denver Hume might not have got a chance"