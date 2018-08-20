In-demand Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo has this message for supporters

Bryan Oviedo will continue to give "everything" for Sunderland - and says the fans deserve to dream big.

Oviedo, one of the club's highest earners, was widely expected to leave Wearside this summer as the Black Cats look to rebuild and cut their cloth in League One.

The 28-year-old Costa Rica international remains a Sunderland player - for now at least - and he has impressed in Jack Ross' new-look Sunderland side with his attitude and work rate.

Oviedo was one of the star performers in the win over Scunthorpe United at the Stadium of Light.

And he took to social media to praise his side's teamwork and to tell fans he will continue to give his all for the club.

The left-back tweeted a picture from the 3-0 win along with this message: "Amazing teamwork, that gives us an incredible result today and motivate us a lot.

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo.

"I will continue giving everything for the fans and the club, they deserve to dream big! #OviedoBaby #SAFC"

Ross has been impressed with Oviedo's attitude and application since returning for pre-season training.

Ross admits it is difficult to predict whether he will remain a Sunderland player when transfer windows around Europe close at the end of the month but for now, he is happy to have the attacking full back in his squad.

"I think he is enjoying himself as well," said Ross.

"I have spoken to him a few times and the vibe I have got from him, from watching him train and being around the training pitch and having individual conversations with him, he is enjoying his football.

"It is not the worst place in the world to play football! He is settled and feeling good.

"I have said that with all these players you never know what will happen because it is difficult for me to predict but at the moment I just keep making the best use of the squad I have available to me and Bryan's performances have been excellent."

Club Brugge have expressed an interest in him but owner Stewart Donald has previously revealed that he didn’t think they would have the necessary funds to seal a deal.

There has been further interest from clubs in Germany and France but as things stand Oviedo remains a Sunderland player.