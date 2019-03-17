Injury concern for Sunderland ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth

Jack Ross is hoping Adam Matthews’ hamstring injury is not serious, with Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final a week Sunday.

The Welshman, playing left-back, was forced off in the 2-1 win over Walsall and went straight down the tunnel.

Ross hopes it is not too serious.

Sunderland now have a break in league action and don’t play again until March 31 when they face Portsmouth at Wembley.

Ross said: “Hamstring. We will assess him and see how he is. It’s not too bad I don’t think.”

Sunderland came from a goal down to beat the Saddlers, Lee Cattermole and Will Grigg cancelling out Josh Gordon’s fourth minute strike.

Ross said: “We didn’t defend well in the early part of the game, didn’t defend the set piece well, in the early part - I was a wee bit critical and maybe overly critical because it isn’t easy for defenders in blustery conditions.

“We didn’t defend well throughout the first half but going forward we were good and created a number of opportunities.

“Then to overcome that start and win was satisfying.”

Ross was pleased with the character of his players, adding: “I am pleased with that all the time, I am proud of them as a group for what they have achieved.

“What we have done this season is good, we have to keep reminding them of that, not many people do. And get them to take pride in it. It is about finding a way to win a game and every single point we have earned and worked really hard for.”

Sunderland now have a lengthy break from league action, Ross pleased to head into it with a win, especially with Luton Town held to a 2-2 draw at home to Gillingham and Barnsley drawing at Doncaster.

Ross said: “I have been consistent with this, the only time you can get uptight about it being in your own hands is when there are only a few games left. Every team still has a lot of games left.

"To go into the break with a win was important, our dressing room recognised that, they understood the importance.”