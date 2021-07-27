'It might be time to move on' - Sunderland legend delivers verdict on defender amidst speculation

Jordan Jones

The Black Cats have already played games against Spennymoor Town, York City and Harrogate Town so far this summer with games against Tranmere Rovers and Hull City to come before the season starts.

Lee Johnson is still waiting on contract news from Denver Hume as Sunderland’s team eye further reinforcements in the market.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Kevin Phillips delivers Bailey Wright verdict as rumours swirl

Kevin Phillips has shared his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

The Australian has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland’s rivals Wigan Athletic.

Phillips told Football Insider: “I think it’s difficult. He had that injury then came back and didn’t set the world alight.

“At his age, you could say it might be time to move on. But for me, you do definitely need experience.

“He was great before he got injured. So the ability is there and a good pre-season will help.

“I’d try to persuade him to stay at the club, even if that means giving him a new deal. It will be an interesting one to see what happens.

“If they can convince him to stay for another season and get him back to the form he showed before his injury, you’ve got a good solid centre-half there.”

All of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals

Former Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones has also been linked with a move to Wigan Athletic, where he would join ex-Sunderland duo Max Power and Charlie Wyke. (Football Insider)

George Edmundson is getting close to leaving Rangers for good after Ipswich had a bid accepted for the defender. (TWTD)

Former Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun has joined Lincoln City on a free transfer. (Various)

Ipswich Town have agreed to sign Barnsley attacker Conor Chaplin. (Football Insider)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.