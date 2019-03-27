'It's completely different': Aiden McGeady hails Jack Ross and Stewart Donald and reveals their key Sunderland changes

Aiden McGeady has hailed the impact made by Sunderland manager Jack Ross - having previously hit out at former boss Chris Coleman.

The Irishman was critical of Coleman during an interview featured in Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', claiming that his tactics and man-management skills left a lot to be desired.

But he has had no such qualms with Ross who, after being appointed in the summer, has quickly made a strong impression on McGeady.

And the winger has praised the 'positive' impact made by Ross and the club's new ownership, fronted by Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, while revealing the additional focus Ross has brought to pre-match preparation - something he felt was lacking under Coleman.

"The atmosphere since the start of the season has been completely different,"he said, speaking to Sky Sports..

"A lot of players have left, there is a new owner and a new manager. It has been very positive.

"It has been different for me from last season when we had a different manager who approached the game differently and managed his players differently,.

"This season things are very open and we have lots of discussions. There are a lot of tactical meetings about who we are playing against. There is a big emphasis on that from the manager and that's the biggest difference that I have found.

"We look at who we are playing against and how we can beat them, basically. It's about working out how to win a game of football rather than just picking a team and going out to play. It's been a good change from last season. It's been quite refreshing."

With last season now firmly in the rear-view mirror, McGeady is concentrating on the immediate future and a trip to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

And while the goal for the Sunderland ace and his teammates is still firmly promotion, the winger admits the prospect of winning at Wembley is an exciting one.

"It has been a funny one because, while the main goal is obviously promotion, the further you go in the Checkatrade you do start to think you are getting close to Wembley here," he admitted.

"It's a final and it's the chance for us to win a trophy and so this is a day that everyone at the club can look forward to. You can never turn your nose up at that."