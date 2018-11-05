'It's very impressive!': EFL pundit reveals why Sunderland are excelling in League One

Ian Holloway believes that Sunderland's humility is one of several key reasons they are excelling in League One.

Holloway is well-versed in the lower echelons of English football and feels that Sunderland will 'take some stopping' in the third tier as they chase an immediate return to the Championship.

Jack Ross' side are currently second in League One and just three points behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

Victory at Plymouth on Saturday stretched the Black Cats' unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and Holloway has pinpointed the reasons behind their fine start to the season.

The former QPR and Blackpool boss believes that Sunderland's humility and reluctance to think they are above the third tier has proved to be key so far, while he also reserved special praise for Jack Ross.

He also pinpointed pride in the club and togetherness as big factors in the Wearsiders' impressive start to life in the third tier.

And speaking on the EFL highlights show on Quest, Holloway feels that the Sunderland 'juggernaut' will take some stopping this season.

"They're playing for the badge," he said.

"They've got a reality about them that Jack Ross has brought.

"It's very, very impressive. They're growing together and they don't believe they're better than that division.

"What they needed was to get the crowd on board and now they're like a juggernaut, and they're going to take some stopping."