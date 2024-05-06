Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans were handed a glimmer of hope by Jack Clarke after the Sheffield Wednesday game.

The Wearsiders were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season with Clarke starting at the Stadium of Light on the left wing under interim head coach Mike Dodds.

Sunderland fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.

Speculation has been rife for some time that Clarke could be sold during the upcoming summer window for big money in order to fuel Sundeland’s much-needed rebuild. The former Tottenham and Leeds United winger has two years left on his current deal but is unlikely to sign another contract as it stands amid interest from the Premier League and Europe.

Taking to Instagram after the Sheffield Wednesday game, however, Clarke handed Sunderland gans a glimmer of hope by stating that “we will be back stronger.” Clarke’s full post read: “Another Season finished. Sadly not good enough over the course of the year. We will be back stronger. Over and out.”

Supporters were quick to react to Clarke’s words with one user replying: “You were good enough personally. Hoping to see you in red and white again, but won’t begrudge you moving on up. Thanks for all you’ve given us!”

Another said: “Give it another year and if it doesn’t work then chase the dream every footballer has, until then keep focused and enjoy what you have here mate.

On X, Matt said: “I think he stays,” while Doug added: “He is too classy to just say he is leaving.” Phil added: “Definitely a “goodbye” substitution by Dodds. Clarke clapping all corners of the ground. I’d bet my house on us not having him at the club come the end of the transfer window, more likely before the season starts.”