Jack Rodwell is weighing up a new contract offer from Blackburn Rovers with manager Tony Mowbray believing the former Sunderland midfielder’s future must show ‘devilment’.

Rodwell has been offered a deal by Rovers with the contract he signed last summer set to expire at the end of this month.

The 28-year-old has a month to weigh up the offer after turning out 22 times last campaign, but struggled for a consistent run in the side and to nail down a consistent position.

Despite the former Everton and Manchester City man’s disastrous stint on Wearside, Mowbray is happy for Rodwell to remain at Ewood Park for another season, but admitted any decision is likely to hinge on regularly he features.

“We’re at a stage, I’ve just got back, and his agent has been on the phone to sort a meeting,” Mowbray said. “I’m happy to sit down and we’ll see where we both stand.

“I like Jack Rodwell as a human being, as a football his talent is unquestionable.

“He’ll want to know, ultimately, if he is going to play more in the team.

“That will come down to our recruitment, and to him, showing me the devilment he needs to find in his game to make sure he gets in the team.

“I have no problem with Jack being in and around our squad. If he forces his way in to the team and the team is winning then he will stay in the team.”