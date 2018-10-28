Jack Ross highlights the 'incredible' contribution of this Sunderland player

Jack Ross has praised Lynden Gooch’s ‘incredible’ stats and says the midfielder was subbed as a precaution against Southend United.

Gooch is just back from a short spell out with a hamstring injury and he was subbed after feeling some tightness in the same leg.

Gooch played a big part in the victory over Southend, a win that sees the Black Cats go within three points of League One leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

The USA international bagged another assist, his seventh of the season while Gooch also has three goals to his name too.

Ross has praised those figures and says if he continues at that level throughout the season then he will be in line for some stunning statistics come May.

Gooch went off in the 74th minute, replaced by Luke O’Nien, and headed straight down the tunnel to be assessed.

Ross said: “It was a little bit of tightness in the same hamstring. It was just precautionary from his point of view.

“I was about to make a sub anyway and he was one I was considering bringing off and that made up my mind.

“He will be okay.”

Gooch has firmly established himself as a first team regular under Ross this season and his manager has been impressed with his impact to date.

Ross said: “When you play in his area of the pitch, there are loads of players I have played with or coached, they catch the eye at one v one but one thing they should be judged on is end product.

“It is such an important part of playing in that position - goals and assists - and Lynden’s numbers are incredible so far this season, a third of the way through.

“If he replicates that for the rest of the season his numbers will be incredible and he will have made a brilliant contribution.

“For him and George [Honeyman], it is probably the first time they have had a run of games and feel they are first team regulars, they are responding in the best way.”