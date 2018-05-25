Jack Ross is confirmed as new Sunderland manager

Sunderland have unveiled Jack Ross as their new manager.

The Scot has made the move from St Mirren, becoming Stewart Donald's first managerial appointment as owner of the Black Cats.

His former club confirmed that they had given Sunderland permission to speak to Ross yesterday and the deal was officially announced by the club today.

Ross was heavily linked with the Ipswich job earlier this summer but has decided to make the move to Wearside as Sunderland prepare for their first season in the third tier in over 30 years.

James Fowler, Ross' assistant at St Mirren, will also join the Black Cats.

The pair have signed two-year deals, with the option of another year based on performance.

Ross said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to take charge of an incredible football club. If you look the history, the facilities and most important of all, the fanbase, you can see what this club can be. To be part of the team to help realise that potential is something that fills me with excitement.

“From the moment I spoke to Stewart and Charlie, their energy and enthusiasm was evident and I share in that. There’s a lot of work to be done in re-shaping the squad to ensure that we hit the ground running in League One, and I can’t wait to get started.”

After finally getting his man, Donald said: "We are absolutely delighted to have secured Jack as our new manager.

"Jack is excited to be a part of the future we are building here, and the fact he turned down lucrative offers from elsewhere, including clubs currently in a higher division than ourselves, is testament to his commitment and desire to succeed at this club and his belief in our vision for the future.

“He joins us following an excellent start to his managerial career, including a memorable 2017-18 campaign with St Mirren, and was deeply impressive throughout the recruitment process.

"We have acted swiftly and the hard work now continues in earnest as we look towards the ultimate goal of getting Sunderland AFC back to where it should be."