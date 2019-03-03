Jack Ross offers revealing insight into mindset of Sunderland players as they battle Barnsley, Luton and Portsmouth

Jack Ross has praised his players' focus and attitude and backed them to keep banging out results in their bid for automatic promotion.

The comfortable 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle made it three straight victories for Ross' side, it was a much-needed win too with Luton Town, Barnsley and Portsmouth also all winning.

Sunderland remain third, two points behind Barnsley with a game in hand.

Lee Cattermole and skipper George Honeyman scored against Plymouth to ensure the Black Cats kept up the pace in the battle for automatic promotion.

Ross said: “The players are in a good place, not just those that played, the whole group.

“The way we had trained this week was really good, the bounce match [against Carlisle United] was excellent, the players were all at it.

“There is a good focus about them and they are enjoying working with each other.

“They know if they keep banging out performances and results then we won’t be far away.

“There has been an improved understanding of what we need to do to win games.

“The players have a good focus, they keep producing performances and what they have done this season is excellent; home record brilliant, score in every game terrific, only two league defeats and best start to a calendar year is it as well for the club, I believe.

“These are all things to be proud of.”

Ross added: “The squad is in a good place, physically as well.

“Those players that haven’t been playing recently have taken it the right way and continue to produce their best in training.

“You can feel when players feel good about themselves, when you walk onto the training pitch, they have the bit between their teeth, they are enjoying the challenge and you can feel it.”