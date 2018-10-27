Jack Ross on the stunning stat that underlines the attacking transformation at Sunderland

Jack Ross has opened up on Sunderland's fine attacking record - and delivered his verdict on a stunning stat which emphasises their attacking prowess.

The Black Cats are the only team in League One to have scored in every league game so far this season - with this fine attacking record a big factor in the club's strong start to the campaign.

Jack Ross is happy with Sunderland's attacking performances

And Ross knows that this gives his side a good chance of winning any clash, but also revealed that it can prove counter-productive when it comes to Sunderland's backline.

With the Wearsiders intent on creating chances, gaps can show at the back - but the Scot is pleased with how his side have performed defensively after some early season jitters.

“We’re the only team in the league that hasn’t failed to score on any occasion, so because of that we obviously play in a certain manner and look like we always want to create,” said Ross.

“That makes it even more challenging to keep clean sheets because of the way we ask players to play.

“But over the course of the season, I do think our defensive players have been good.

“I don’t think we’ve been cut open on a huge amount of occasions, although we weren’t defending set pieces well enough in the opening seven games."

“But in the seven games after, we’ve looked more and more secure defensively."

Indeed, Ross is pleased that the defensive players are now earning 'tangible' rewards for the efforts in the form of clean sheets.

A former defender himself, the ex-St Mirren boss is now keen to see his side continue the shut-outs after Sunderland have failed to concede in their last two outings.

“I’m pleased for Jon [McLaughlin], the defensive unit and the rest of the team," he admitted.

"Particularly for the defensive unit, that have now got that tangible reward in clean sheets which is obviously something that they will pride themselves on.

“We want them to take that enjoyment from getting them and increase the numbers of them that we have.”