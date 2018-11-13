Jack Ross on why Sunderland's FA Cup draw was one he didn't want

Sunderland have drawn Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup - dashing Jack Ross' hopes of avoiding a fellow League One side.

Black Cats boss Ross had expressed a hope that his side would avoid being drawn against a team from the same division.

But that was spoiled when Sunderland were paired with the Saddlers, who sit 11th in the League One table.

And to make matters worse, the tie will be played the weekend of November 30 to December 3 - a week after the Black Cats travel to the Bescot Stadium to face Walsall in a league match.

Ross had said after the Port Vale win that he would prefer not to face a fellow League One side with the priority still promotion.

“It’s not a distraction, but the focus is always on league games," he said. "We’ll see what comes.

“It was a new challenge for us. I’d probably want to avoid teams in our own league, that’s the only thing.

“I’d rather just face them in league games so anything outside our league is fine.”

Walsall beat another League One side, Coventry City, 3-2 on Saturday in their first round tie.