Jack Ross praises Max Power's 'different' dynamic after midfielder signs for Sunderland

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hoping that Max Power can provide his side with a different midfield dynamic after he agreed a switch to the Stadium of Light.

The 25-year-old was a late deadline day capture for the Black Cats and the former Wigan man has signed an initial loan deal until January, with his switch to Wearside then set to be made permanent.

Sunderland had agreed a fee with Wigan for a permanent deal but, with times constraints becoming evident, a permanent deal will instead be finalised during the winter transfer window.

Power joins the Black Cats having won League One twice with the Latics and, as well as that third tier knowledge, Ross is hoping that he will add something different to his engine room.

"We wanted another midfielder in the squad and we wanted one who was a little bit different to what we already have," said Ross.

“Max gives us a little bit more of a presence physically – box to box – and gives us more balance within the squad.

“He’s got very recent experience when it comes to winning and being successful in this league and knows what it takes to get out of it.”

Wigan were also quick to praise their outgoing midfielder, with manager Paul Cook branding him as an 'excellent servant'.

Power could make his debut for the Black Cats in tomorrow's trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town (kick-off 3pm).