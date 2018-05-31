Jack Ross reveals his Sunderland recruitment strategy as he looks to begin business

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross admitted he will scour the Scottish market for new signings, but won't limit his recruitment drive to north of the border.

The 41-year-old was today unveiled at the Academy of Light after leaving St Mirren and is keen to get straight to work in the transfer market.

Sunderland's transfer dealings have been the subject of much speculation with several names - including those of Florian Kamberi and John McGinn - linked with the Black Cats.

Both of those players have plied their trade in Scotland and given Ross' obvious connections to the nation, he may well be keen to seal some signings from north of the border.

And while Ross admitted some players in the Scottish leagues may interest him, he confirmed that his recruitment strategy would see the net cast far wider than just his homeland.

He believes the key needs to be players with the right attributes for League One as the Wearsiders look to seal an immediate return to the second tier.

Speaking about the prospect of bringing in new players from Scotland, the new Sunderland boss said: "It's something I would be keen to explore, but I think I'm also conscious that I wouldn't want to make that the foundations on which I built a squad.

"I think that's something you have to be careful of coming from another country and filling the squad with players that don't understand what it takes to win the league that we now find ourselves in.

"You could say that about the homegrown players at Sunderland now, it's about finding the right mix that can win this league."

Ross knows that there are plenty of Scottish players that could make the step to English football, and he is already clear on his selling points once suitable candidates are identified and interest is solidified.

"There are good players in Scotland and I think the game up there is a lot better people sometimes believe it is," he added.

"There's undoubtedly players that could make that transition and if that interest becomes any more concrete, it's not a bad sell we've got.

"It's a really big club and a really good club and one which hopefully players could progress through the levels at as well.