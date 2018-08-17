Jack Ross reveals how long Sunderland may have to wait to land a striker

Sunderland are continuing to chase new attacking recruits - but boss Jack Ross believes that a deal will take a while to conclude.

Injuries to Charlie Wyke and Jermone Sinclair have left Sunderland short on strikers, with Josh Maja left to lead the line on his own in the club's opening two league games.

Ross is keen to address the issue by bringing in a new face before the loan window closes on August 31 with promising youngsters thought to be on the Scot's mind.

Plenty of deals have been mooted but have so far been unsuccessful, with Manchester United striker James Wilson a target before his loan switch to SPFL side Aberdeen.

The pursuit for strikers go on but, speaking after the Black Cats' Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, the Black Cats' manager confirmed that he is awaiting an answer from one of his striker targets.

Ross is adamant that his hand won't be forced, with the former St Mirren boss keen to bring in the right individuals rather than panic buy.

And he admitted that a deal to bring in a new striker could take up to the end of the month.

When asked if Sunderland were close to adding another striker, Ross said: “No, not at the moment.

“We were waiting on answer on one which won’t happen imminently, but may happen later in the month.

“We probably could have done one or two names for the sake of it but I am loathe to do that.

“It might just appease people externally, that we have an extra striker in the squad but if they won’t add quality to what we are trying to do then we are better trying to find ways of making the best of what we have got just now.

Despite that lack of striking options, Ross is pleased with what is currently at his disposal with the performances of attack-minded youngsters particularly catching the eye.

And the Sunderland boss also confirmed that he may be handed a boost in the short-term as injured players look to return ahead of schedule.

“Performance wise, the players did that very well," he added.

“And the ones who are injured are getting ever closer and a lot of them are ahead of schedule which is encouraging.

“Their desire to get back is good and encouraging for the group.”