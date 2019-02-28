Jack Ross reveals Sunderland's plan for Charlie Wyke and discusses squad selection ahead of Plymouth

Jack Ross insists Sunderland will continue to support Charlie Wyke as they look to get the striker hitting his best form.

Wyke has netted just twice since joining the Black Cats in the summer, although has missed large spells of the campaign through injury, and missed a trio of golden chances during the win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Ross is far from discouraged by the frontman's recent form though, and is continuing to work hard on the training ground with the former Bradford City man.

The Scot believes that the support he and his staff offer every player will remain consistent throughout a crucial run of fixtures.

"The support you offer a player through any periods of dips in form, or whatever it may be, it's probably a lot of the unseen work I talk about," said Ross.

"How we support any player through a lack of form, drops in confidence, happens on the training ground.

"We will continue to do that. That's through communication and the work you do with them on the pitch.

"That remains consistent with every player."

Some believe that a consistent run of games could prove key to getting Wyke firing, but Ross will not be handing players starts on that basis.

Instead, he is keen to ensure that his team selections are based purely on trying to secure three points.

"I don't think you can ever afford a player game time for sentimental reasons," he admitted.

"The team and squad we select is based on who we feel gives us the best chance to win the game.

"Sometimes that is reflected in current form, sometimes that's a reflection of the type of the game we will face.