Jack Ross reveals why he is interested in Celtic ace Ryan Christie as Sunderland look to shift duo

Jack Ross is hoping the futures of AWOL duo Didier Ndong and Papy Djilbodji could soon be resolved - and has confirmed his interest in Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie.

The loan window for new additions closes a week on Friday and Ross admitted nothing is imminent but he has confirmed Christie is a player he admires.

Any new additions are likely to be dependent on players leaving first and Ross has admitted it would certainly help Sunderland in their bid to bolster their squad further.

Adding another striker remains a priority for Jack Ross before the August 31 deadline but the Black Cats are understood to have enquired about 23-year-old Christie’s availability.

Scotland international Christie, out of contract next summer and unlikely to be offered new terms, is understood to be available on loan.

On Christie, Ross said: "Ryan is a player that I like, he has good qualities but again it is a balance between what we need in the squad.

"He is a left footer and we don't have a lot of them in the squad in forward areas.

"He is a player that I am acutely aware of and he fits the kind of bracket in terms of he has played a lot of games for a young man.

"At the moment we are where we are and I don't envisage anything changing quickly."

A possible loan move with a view to a permanent deal in January has been mooted north of the border, Celtic splashed out £500,000 on the winger and are keen to recoup a similar amount should they sell.

Christie, capped twice by Scotland, has spent the past 18-months on loan at Aberdeen, where he received rave reviews for his performances, and the Dons also want to bring him back.

Ross denied there was any Sunderland interest in Celtic defender Calvin Miller, the left-back had been linked with a move to Wearside.

Ross added: "Calvin, I'm not sure where that has come from."

Sunderland need to move on AWOL duo Ndong and Djilobodji, the pair have not returned to training this summer and as a result are not being paid.

There is firm interest from German side Hannover 96 in Djilobodji.

When asked about transfer news generally, Ross added: "No, nothing at the moment.

"I have said that the situation in terms of the outs has always been there.

"If anything happens it will probably be with the two that haven't been here.

"The club are pushing and I'd imagine there would be a resolution with that sooner or later, that would be the most imminent thing."

When asked whether bringing players in will depend on other players leaving first, Ross said: "Yeah, possibly.

"That would obviously help us in terms of where we are with everything, not financial fair play, but in terms of how the league looks at us and the model we are trying to put forward.

"Naturally we have two and although they are not here, they still have a contractual agreement with the club and could come back.

"So, yes [players leaving] that would help"

Hannover 96 president Martin Kind confirmed that discussions are ongoing over a possible deal for Djilobodji.

Hannover are also keen on Norwich City's Timm Klose, and Kind admitted that any deal for Djilobodji is not expected to be completed imminently.

"It's open between the two of them," Kind said.

"There are discussions but no commitment.

"There will probably be nothing before the Bremen game (Saturday)."