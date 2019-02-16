Jack Ross reveals why Will Grigg will hit goal trail for Sunderland despite more fluffed chances

Jack Ross believes Chris Maguire is a 'massive asset' for Sunderland - and has called on him to produce performances like his brilliant cameo consistently.

Sunderland were trailing League One strugglers Accrington Stanley 2-0 when Maguire took to the pitch as a second half sub, replacing Charlie Wyke in the 54th minute.

And he helped turn the game in Sunderland's favour, playing an brilliant pass in the build-up to George Honeyman's goal before providing the assist for Aiden McGeady's equaliser.

Maguire had been dropped in recent weeks but Ross was pleased with the reaction.

"Chris is a really good player and he has a really good quality," said Ross.

“I am pleased and delighted with his response in getting back involved tonight.

“I would hope that is testament to how he felt in the games he has not been involved in as much, I speak to him all the time and things are explained.

“He has got to make sure he is at those levels all the time.

“Whether that is in training or games because when he is at those levels, he is a massive asset to us and we seen that from the impact he had tonight.

“When you have a player who has been frustrated and left out but comes on and responds in that manner, that is reflective of what you have managed to put together as well.”

It was another night to forget for Will Grigg, the £4million striker missed two clear cut chances.

Jack Ross believes Chris Maguire is a 'massive asset' for Sunderland - and has called on him to produce performances like his brilliant cameo consistently.

Ross is not concerned though, adding: "It would be a greater concern if he had had no opportunities, in terms of a team in what we were creating and that he wasn’t in those positions.

“The last couple of game I'm sure he would have felt he could have come out with two or three goals.

“But like I said, his record and his pedigree and what I have seen of him, the chances keep coming then the goals will come.”

And on the Wyke and Grigg partnership?

Ross said: “We made the change early in the half so that probably answers that one, I thought Chris helped us just in general, he is clever and picks the ball up in good areas.

“Good movement, it probably just shows people have always showed there are dead easy answers in football but that is not always the case.”