Jack Ross verdict as Sunderland suffer SIXTH straight red of the campaign

Jack Ross didn't believe Chris Maguire or Danny Hylton should have seen red in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town - and has indicated Sunderland will appeal Maguire's ban.

The Sunderland forward was shown a straight red in added-on time for a stamp on Alan McCormack and is facing a three-game ban unless the club mount a successful appeal.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Maguire had given Sunderland a 16th minute lead at the Stadium of Light.

It was Sunderland's sixth red card of the season and Ross believes Probert - who has officiated ten Premier League games this season - had a 'poor game'.

Hylton was shown a red card for an elbow on Jack Baldwin shortly after Luton had equalised from the penalty spot from James Collins.

"I don’t think either of them were a red card," said Ross.

"I don’t think Danny Hylton’s was a red, if anything I thought the challenge that James Collins was later cautioned for was worse.

"I’m not saying he should have been sent off, I just thought Hylton should have been cautioned.

"Chris Maguire, the fourth official tells me he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do.

"The penalty kick was debatable but there is a foul on Maguire in the build up that is a free-kick.

"I’ve not a discussion with the club but having watched it, I would expect to [appeal it].

"What I’ve seen and what the fourth official has told me, it doesn’t marry up.

"When you watch it you will see where I am coming from.

"I don’t want it to deflect from any deficiencies in our performance but there were some poor decisions.

"That’s not just my opinion, there is an element of fact around that."

On the referee's performance, Ross added: "I’ve had bad games as a player, loads of them.

"I’ve had them as a coach and as a manager.

"It happens.

"He had a poor game today and I think I’m allowed to say that, that’s my opinion and a lot of other peoples.

"Not just the big decisions either."