Next Sunderland manager: Former frontrunner lands interesting new job after dropping out of Wearside race

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 10:19 BST
One of the former frontrunners for the Sunderland vacancy has quickly landed a new job

Pascal Jansen has landed a new job within a week of dropping out of contention to become Sunderland’s new head coach.

Jansen emerged as a contender for the vacancy on Wearside and returned to prominence in the search following Will Still’s decision to pursue the vacancy at Ligue 1 side RC Lens. The former AZ Alkmaar boss was part of the club’s revised shortlist but sources indicated over the course of the weekend that he was no longer in the running.

Jansen has now been appointed as the new head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros. Jansen has signed a two-year deal to take over at the club, who will enter next season’s Champions League at the second qualifying round. Jansen had also been interviewed for the vacancy at Norwich City, but they instead opted to appoint FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach continues, with Liam Rosenior now also seen as highly unlikely to take the vacancy. QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is thought to be a contender but the list is shortening with the search now well past its 100th day.

