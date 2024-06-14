Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the former frontrunners for the Sunderland vacancy has quickly landed a new job

Pascal Jansen has landed a new job within a week of dropping out of contention to become Sunderland’s new head coach.

Jansen emerged as a contender for the vacancy on Wearside and returned to prominence in the search following Will Still’s decision to pursue the vacancy at Ligue 1 side RC Lens. The former AZ Alkmaar boss was part of the club’s revised shortlist but sources indicated over the course of the weekend that he was no longer in the running.

Jansen has now been appointed as the new head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros. Jansen has signed a two-year deal to take over at the club, who will enter next season’s Champions League at the second qualifying round. Jansen had also been interviewed for the vacancy at Norwich City, but they instead opted to appoint FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.