Jon McLaughlin reveals how Sunderland will improve on unbeaten start

Sunderland stopper Jon McLaughlin believes that the side will keep on improving - despite an unbeaten start to the season.

The Black Cats are yet to lose in League One and - after several solid performances - are sitting fourth in the table at this early.

But despite what looks on paper to be a strong start, McLaughlin knows that there is plenty to improve on both individually and collectively as the season progresses.

And when those improvements come, the former Burton keeper believes that Sunderland could prove 'unstoppable'.

“It’s been a positive start, but there’s plenty more to come from myself and all the players, and collectively," he admitted, speaking after the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

“There wouldn’t be many clubs in this position in the league still knowing that there is so much more that we can put out there and so much better that we can get. There’s plenty for us still to work and we’re certainly staying humble in this division.

“We know there’s so much work to do and that clubs have got quality players, are set up well, know how to play and of course come to our place willing to do everything to get that result. We’re under no illusions but we also know that if we can get the work right, then we should be unstoppable.”

While it has been a positive start for the Black Cats on the whole, there are some recurring themes which have blighted what has otherwise been an upbeat beginning to a new campaign.

Slow starts and a lack of discipline when defending set pieces have proved to be Sunderland's undoing on several occasions, not least during the draw with Fleetwood where Paddy Madden was left unmarked at a corner to head home early on.

And McLaughlin is keen to address these issues, having revealed that Jack Ross' side will be working hard behind the scenes to ensure that their positive start is built upon.

“We have to work tirelessly on the training pitch on set pieces and things so that everybody knows their jobs," said the stopper.

"Everybody does it and everybody cares as much about coming back and defending set pieces as they do about going forward and it’s just as important, not just for goalkeepers and defenders, but for everyone to be switched on all the time to keep the ball out of the net on a set piece or in the early part of games.

“We don’t have to win games in the first ten, 15 minutes. The longer the game goes, the more our qualities will show.”