Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch have told Stewart Donald they want to stay at Sunderland

Stewart Donald has revealed Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch have told Sunderland that they want to stay at the club.

The Black Cats chairman has been in negotiations with the out-of-contract duo since the start of the season as the club looks to tie them down to longer deals.

Maja, in particular, has attracted attention from other clubs, with Sunderland understood to have received at least two bids from Championship sides for their leading goalscorer.

The delay in the duo signing new deals has led to fears both within the club and outside of it that the players could leave Wearside either in January or at the end of the campaign.

However, Donald has moved to allay concerns, saying he hopes there will be a 'positive outcome' on the contract situation before Christmas.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who asked what the latest was, Donald tweeted: "I am sure we will have some news before Xmas. Both lads have told us they want to stay so hopefully we will get a positive outcome soon."

Maja has been the subject of fierce speculation in the last couple of months, with the likes of Bristol City, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Spurs all linked with the player, who has 11 goals this season.

Jack Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, admitted he wanted an end to the uncertainty surrounding the 19-year-old.

“They’ve [talks] continued and they’ve probably been a lot slower than the club would like,” Ross said. “There’s nothing new on it.

“I do think for everybody’s sake, I think we need to bring it to a head sooner rather than later.

“I think that the longer these situations drag on, I don’t think there’s any benefit to any of the parties involved.

“I’ve not heard anything different or new on it. Speaking as a manager, clarity on these things is better than uncertainty.”