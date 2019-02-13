'Josh Maja buries his two chances': Sunderland fans react to Will Grigg's miss in Blackpool draw

Sunderland fans were astonished last night after new signing Will Grigg missed an open goal in their match against Blackpool.

The former Wigan striker took the ball around goalkeeper Mark Howard and somehow hit the side netting on his home debut.

Sunderland salvaged a late draw when Jack Baldwin equalised in the 75 minute.

Here's how some fans reacted to the miss on social media:

@AdamTrotman2 tweeted: "That Will Grigg miss might be one of the worst I've ever seen."

@bazza1804 posted: "Has one of the under 18s dressed up as Will Grigg and got on the pitch tonight?"

@Miles_Reah added: "Will Grigg is cancelled."

@whanie49 commented: "Will Grigg may well struggle to sleep tonight #Safc"

@JamesCopley73 said: "Will Grigg not on fire there, but #SAFC getting closer. NEEDS to score from that sort of chance. Jimmy Dunne is having a belter."

@Safc1879_ tweeted: "Will Grigg meant to be guaranteed goals? Maja buries his 2 chances. Not good enough there #safc

@GarethBarkerWMS posted: "Bet Will Grigg has never a chance like that in his career. Must be something in the water up here #SAFC

@kristianwall92 added: "We've all jinxed Will Grigg haven't we... #safc #Sunderland"

@WillPurves5 commented: "Will Grigg worst 4mil ever spent #safc"

@PhilieHall said: "Will Grigg is a bit lukewarm if anything tonight like #SAFC"