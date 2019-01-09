Josh Maja mulling over Sunderland contract offer after fresh talks with Stewart Donald

Josh Maja has been given time to consider his future and seek counsel from his family.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald - speaking during an interview on the Roker Rapport Podcast - confirmed that he and manager Jack Ross had spoken with the striker earlier this week.

Those talks came days after Donald was informed by Sky TV that Maja would be turning down the terms offered by the club on the advice of his agent.

The Black Cats had offered Maja a new contract after his impressive start to the campaign, with the 20-year-old's current deal set to expire in the summer.

But, while the frontman insists he is keen to remain on Wearside, his agent advised him to snub the offer presented by Sunderland.

And having held talks with Maja, Donald has revealed that the striker is now set to seek advice from his family and representatives before deciding on his next move.

However, the Sunderland chief is keen to find a resolution soon.

"Josh is one player and we don’t want that derailing us at the most important time of the season, so we need a resolution," he admitted.

"So I said I would come and see him today, he’s a lovely lad, very easy to talk to, he wants to sign for Sunderland but he also values the advice of his agent.

"So he wants to talk it through with his agent.

"What matters is, not ruining out team spirit, not ruining what we’re trying to build, creating a culture whereby everybody wants to be here for all the right reasons,

"We treat people with the right level of respect and Josh Maja has done that as well.

"The ball is in his court, he has said he wants to sign, he wants to talk to his family and he’s going to tell us once he talks to his family what he wants to do.

"We’ve given him a couple of days grace on that."