Josh Maja's surprising message to Sunderland AFC ahead of their play-off clash with Portsmouth

Josh Maja has taken to social media ahead of Sunderland's play-off campaign - leaving some fans surprised.

The striker enjoyed a stellar start to the season at the Stadium of Light, netting 16 times to earn a January move to Bordeaux after talks over a new deal on Wearside stalled.

And the former Sunderland striker has now taken to to Instagram to wish his former side good luck ahead of their play-off push.

In a post on his Instagram story prior to the first-leg tie, Maja said: 'All the best to @SunderlandAFCOfficial on their play-off run'.

The message came as a surprise to many Sunderland fans, given the nature in which Maja departed the club in January.

After being offered a much-improved new deal by owner Stewart Donald, the 20-year-old declined to stay on Wearside and instead headed to Ligue 1.

But his latest social media post suggests he is still monitoring the progress of his former side - and will be hoping to see them return to Wembley by seeing-off Portsmouth.