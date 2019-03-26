Kenny Jackett drops Wembley selection hint as Portsmouth set to go strong against Sunderland

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett admits he has a 'good idea' of the Portsmouth side that will take on Sunderland at Wembley.

Similarly to Jack Ross, Jackett used the competition's earlier rounds as a chance to give fringe players and youngster the opportunity to shine.

But Pompey named a strong side in their semi-final triumph over Bury - with their manager admitting he is likely to keep things consistent when they clash with the Black Cats on Sunday afternoon.

Although injuries may well affect his selection choices, with star man Ronan Curtis a doubt ahead of the final. The Irishman is pencilled in to return to training tomorrow and will be assessed from there.

Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohue are both ruled out, while others will be assessed in the build-up to the clash.

"I’ve got a good idea about my Wembley team," he admitted, speaking to The News.

"I want to try to keep it consistent, but obviously it’s about where you are with the injuries – and also how people look in training during this week.

"We must assess players in training and make sure you know where people are in terms of injuries and coming back from being out or whatever.

"‘They are the things we have five days to consider before Sunday's game."