Arsenal and Manchester United 'eyeing' move for Sunderland defender - reports
Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are weighing up a move for one of Sunderland youth starlets – according to reports.
The Daily Mail states Unai Emery’s Arsenal are in pole position to sign-highly rated 15-year-old Black Cats defender Logan Pye.
An England Under-16 international, Pye can play at centre-back or full-back and has featured four times for Sunderland's Under-18 side this season. The youngster turns 16 in October but won’t be able to move permanently until the January transfer window.
Pye is also attracting interest from the Premier League rivals Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjær was close to bidding for the youngster in the summer. However, it is now believed Arsenal are now a step ahead of the United for Pye's signature.
Emery is reportedly keen to build for the future after signing 18-year-old centre-half William Saliba last summer.