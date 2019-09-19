Boldon CA handed glamour cup draw against Sunderland AFC
Boldon CA have landed a plum tie against Sunderland AFC in the Durham Challenge Cup.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 13:27 pm
The Wearside League outfit will face the Black Cats’ under-23 side in the first round of the competition, after Elliott Dickman’s youngsters breezed past Washington FC in the preliminary round.
Boldon will make the journey to Eppleton CW on the week beginning Monday, October 21 in arguably the most glamorous tie of the round.
Elsewhere, South Shields face a trip to Northern League side Ryton & Crawcrook Albion as they look to emulate last season’s run to the final of the competition.
Hebburn Town face a tricky away tie at Willington, while Jarrow FC host West Auckland Town.
Last season, the final of the competition was played at the Stadium of Light – but there has been no confirmation that the home of the Black Cats will be used this term.