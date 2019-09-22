Bolton boss Keith Hill hails Remi Matthews for 'magnificent' display against ‘juggernaut’ Sunderland

Bolton's Remi Matthews makes a stunning save in the draw with Sunderland.

The Black Cats endured a deeply frustrating afternoon at the University of Bolton Stadium, hitting the woodwork twice, while Matthews was called upon to make two impressive saves.

Sunderland were poor though and basement side Bolton fully deserved at least a point, Jack Ross coming under fire from the 4,000-strong away support.

Aiden McGeady rescued a point from the penalty spot deep in added-on time.

Bolton boss Keith Hill said: “Let’s be right on reflection of the game – our goalkeeper was in magnificent form.

“I think there were periods of the game where we were very good but I can’t take anything from Sunderland, they are a juggernaut of a football club.

“They will be looking to get automatic promotion and you only have to look at the bench to show you what type of money they have spent in the summer and what players they have retained.

“It is a difficult task for our players but they stood up to it.”

Ross, reflecting on the chances squandered by wasteful Cats and the saves from Matthews, said: “If you look at the first half and the free headers we have, I think we hit the woodwork a couple of times in the second half and the goalkeeper has made a couple of outstanding saves as well.

“Over the course of the game we've missed opportunities and made their goalkeeper make big saves, which was the same in midweek as well. I suppose we could be better at both ends of the pitch because we had opportunities to be more ruthless and score more goals.