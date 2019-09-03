Bolton Wanderers sign NINE on deadline day including trio of ex-Sunderland players
Sunderland’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers signed NINE players on deadline day – including a trio of former Black Cats’ players.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 08:53
It was comfortably the busiest deadline day in the club’s history and took place just days after the club’s future was secured thanks to the Football Ventures takeover.
Among the new signings were former Sunderland flops Liam Bridcutt and Will Buckley, with striker Daryl Murphy also joining late on, the 36-year-old veteran scored 14 goals in 110 appearances over five years for SAFC.