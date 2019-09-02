Bolton Wanderers sign second Sunderland flop as League One rivals strengthen after takeover
Bolton Wanderers are enjoying a busy deadline day having added another former Sunderland flop to their squad.
Will Buckley, who made 22 appearances for the Black Cats between 2014 and 2017, has re-joined Bolton by penning a short term deal until January, subject to clearance.
The 29 year–old returns to the University of Bolton Stadium after being offered a new contract by manager Keith Hill.
The midfielder initially signed for Wanderers in 2017 and has scored four goals in 43 appearances for the club.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
He follows another Sunderland flop Liam Bridcutt in joining Bolton.
Bridcutt, on loan from Nottingham Forest, had an unsuccessful spell at Sunderland between 2014 and 2016 back when the Black Cats were in the Premier League, making just 30 appearances.
Bolton’s future was secured last week when a takeover was finally agreed after months of uncertainty and they are braced for a busy deadline day.