Bury owner Stewart Day has a passionate plea for Stewart Donald

Representatives from the Black Cats and the other 70 members of the EFL will unite on Thursday for the first leagues meeting of the 2019/20 campaign.

While the meeting was arranged prior to the Shakers’ expulsion from League One, a discussion over the future of the club features on the agenda.

And ahead of the meeting, Day has called on Stewart Donald, the Black Cats’ hierarchy and the rest of the EFL to sanction Bury’s return to League Two next term.

In a passionate statement posted on the club’s website, Day writes: “We would ask before you send in your votes, for our reinstatement to our former position in the EFL this Thursday, to consider your own circumstances, and then give a thought to what has happened to Bury FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bury Football Club is a Victim, not a Villain, so why was it treated so unjustly?“There is a lot to address in our great sport to prevent injustice, a fairer slice of the pie to the lower leagues will help that before the TV rights disappear and there is no pot to help them.

“Of course, we need our SuperClubs, it gives us all hope in our aspirations, but seeds need watering, oak trees are more resilient.

“If our Fellow Clubs are in doubt, give us time to allow us to put the facts forward as they unfold.

“Believe us when we say it would leave little doubt to reinstatement.

“ If we could have our academy status back whilst this unravels, we can continue to help the youth as it is unfair that they have been hurt by these unjust events.”

No vote is scheduled to take place during Thursday’s meeting, although clubs are expected to suggest their preferred direction of travel in regards the restructuring of the league.