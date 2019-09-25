Bury owner Stewart Day has this passionate plea for Sunderland chief Stewart Donald ahead of EFL meeting
Bury chairman Stewart Day has issued a passionate plea to the rest of the EFL - as clubs prepare to congregate to discuss the club’s future.
Representatives from the Black Cats and the other 70 members of the EFL will unite on Thursday for the first leagues meeting of the 2019/20 campaign.
While the meeting was arranged prior to the Shakers’ expulsion from League One, a discussion over the future of the club features on the agenda.
And ahead of the meeting, Day has called on Stewart Donald, the Black Cats’ hierarchy and the rest of the EFL to sanction Bury’s return to League Two next term.
In a passionate statement posted on the club’s website, Day writes: “We would ask before you send in your votes, for our reinstatement to our former position in the EFL this Thursday, to consider your own circumstances, and then give a thought to what has happened to Bury FC.
“Bury Football Club is a Victim, not a Villain, so why was it treated so unjustly?“There is a lot to address in our great sport to prevent injustice, a fairer slice of the pie to the lower leagues will help that before the TV rights disappear and there is no pot to help them.
“Of course, we need our SuperClubs, it gives us all hope in our aspirations, but seeds need watering, oak trees are more resilient.
“If our Fellow Clubs are in doubt, give us time to allow us to put the facts forward as they unfold.
“Believe us when we say it would leave little doubt to reinstatement.
“ If we could have our academy status back whilst this unravels, we can continue to help the youth as it is unfair that they have been hurt by these unjust events.”
No vote is scheduled to take place during Thursday’s meeting, although clubs are expected to suggest their preferred direction of travel in regards the restructuring of the league.
The EFL are thought to be considering three possible options, only one of which would see Bury reinstated.