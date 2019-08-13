Carabao Cup draw: Sunderland face Burnley trip while Newcastle United host Leicester City
Sunderland have been drawn away to Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Newcastle United host Leicester City at St James’s Park.
Sunderland made it through thanks to a convincing 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium, overcoming League One rivals Accrington Stanley.
Middlesbrough were knocked out at home on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.
Full draw:
Plymouth v Reading
Crawley v Norwich
Newport v West Ham
Oxford v Millwall
Watford v Coventry
Swansea v Cambridge
Cardiff v Luton
Bristol Rovers v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Colchester
Fulham v Southampton
Bournemouth v Forest Green
Southend v MK Dons
QPR v Portsmouth
North section:
Crewe v Aston Villa
Lincoln v Everton
Leeds v Stoke
Sheff Utd v Blackburn
Rotherham v Sheff Wed/Bury
Newcastle v Leicester
Burton v Morecambe
Burnley v Sunderland
Nottm Forest v Derby
Grimsby v Macclesfield
Preston v Hull
Rochdale v Carlisle
Ties to be played week beginning Aug 26.