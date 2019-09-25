'CLEAN SHEET': Sunderland fans react to stunning win over Premier League opposition
For the second round in a row, Sunderland have knocked out Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:39 pm
Max Power’s ninth minute screamer handed Jack Ross’ men a pressure-relieving victory – with new-boys Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch both putting in solid debut displays.
And Sunderland fans are delighted with the memorable victory at against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
