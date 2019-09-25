'CLEAN SHEET': Sunderland fans react to stunning win over Premier League opposition

For the second round in a row, Sunderland have knocked out Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:39 pm
Jack Ross in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Max Power’s ninth minute screamer handed Jack Ross’ men a pressure-relieving victory – with new-boys Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch both putting in solid debut displays.

And Sunderland fans are delighted with the memorable victory at against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Scroll down to see how Black Cats supporters reacted to the win!