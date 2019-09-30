David Moyes makes big admission about his disastrous Sunderland spell
David Moyes has spoken of his regret at admitting he thought Sunderland would be in a relegation battle just two games into the season when he was in charge on Wearside.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 09:43 am
Sunderland were eventually relegated that season, with Moyes still at the helm, but he admits being so honest so early on in his tenure did him no favours.
Moyes, working as a pundit over the weekend, said: “Well I wish I hadn’t said it but I was trying to be as honest as I possibly could be to everybody.
“To say I don’t see how we are going to get through this season without a struggle.
“That didn’t mean we were going to get relegated but it meant that we were going to be in a relegation battle but I regret saying it because it was negative and I wish I hadn’t said that.
“I think with me being honest, it probably made me disliked.”