The schedule has been relentless since Parkinson took charge but a three-game break from League One action offers the ex-Bolton boss a further chance to see those players yet to start in action.

Sunderland host Leicester's U23s at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's FA Cup first round clash with Gillingham, also at home. Sunderland then travel to Scunthorpe United next Tuesday for their final EFL Trophy group game.

Asked whether he will look to rotate the squad, Parkinson said: “There are players now like Dylan McGeouch, for instance, who has been unlucky not to get a chance.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

“The lads who played Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday that has been a tough week for the lads involved with the travelling etc.

“So we want to use the opportunity to give the lads a game.

“The priority is the league, we know that but when we come through the next batch of games then I will have a better understanding of the squad as a whole.”

It may be a couple of weeks before Sunderland are back in league action, the trip to Bristol Rovers on November 16 could yet be postponed depending on international call-ups.