Ex-Chelsea starlet Ruben Sammut tipped to make big impression at Sunderland
Jack Ross expects talented young midfielder Ruben Sammut to get a chance to impress in the leasing.com trophy this season.
Sammut joined Sunderland’s U23 setup in the summer after leaving Chelsea, and made a positive impression when given a chance during the pre-season tour of Portugal.
The midfielder is one of a number of players that Ross is keen to get more senior football by going out on loan, and featured on the bench in the 3-1 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup.
But he ihas been kept with the U23s for now to ensure they remain competitive, and will have his chance to shine in what was the Checkatrade Trophy when it gets under way this term.
“Ruben was recruited as part of the U23 squad as a number of the new players have been,” Ross said. “But we know that the age he’s at, the experience he’s had, he really needs to either push with us or go out on loan because he’s at the latter part of his U23 years.
“What he’s done is every time he’s trained with me in the pre-season period, which has been intermittently, he’s made an impression every time he’s been on the pitch,” he added.
“He’s a really, really fit boy, incredibly fit. When young players come over you want them to make an impression and he’s done that. I’m pleased with him.”
The 21-year-old midfielder was initially handed a trial by the Wearsiders last season. He also played 15 games for in the Scottish Championship during a loan spell at Falkirk.