Ex-Newcastle United striker set for shock switch to Sunderland's League One rivals
Ex-Newcastle United striker Andy Cole could join one of Sunderland’s League One rivals – in a surprising coaching role.
Cole’s involvement comes after it was confirmed that former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell is among the candidates for the vacant Southend United managerial job.
Campbell, who left Macclesfield Town earlier this season, is among a clutch of candidates that have been interviewed by chairman Ron Martin.
It is understood that Campbell would be looking to recruit Cole and former Portsmouth man Herman Hreidarsson to his coaching staff.
Henrik Larsson also remains a contender for the job, as the Shrimpers seek a replacement for Kevin Bond.
Ex-Southend defender Adam Bartlett is also viewed as a strong contender for the role.
Meanwhile, Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori has made a stunning promise - by pledging to donate his salary to good causes.
The Uruguayan is currently campaigning for a position in the senate in his homeland, after a bid for the nation’s presidency failed earlier this year.
And Sartori has now made a spectacular promise - having pledged to donate his salary from the senate to various charities if he is elected.
Indeed, aiding such causes is one of the hallmarks of Sartori’s political push - and he is keen to lead by example.
Speaking to El Pais, the 38-year-old said: "Every three months I will choose a cause that needs financial support and visibility, and I will donate my salary.
“A bill I presented has to do with that: with the organizations that daily play the role of State.
“I want them to be exempt from some taxes and fees.
“There are organizations that have a lot of expenses and cannot fulfill their social task. We have to support these issues from the political life.”
Sartori’s long-term future with the Black Cats remains uncertain as takeover talks continue.
He gave up all other business interests earlier this year, with his 20% stake in Sunderland the Uruguayan’s only investment at this moment in time.
It remains to be seen, however, if he will retain any form of shareholding in the club should the mooted takeover by FPP Sunderland Limited come to fruition.