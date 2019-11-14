Ex-Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United striker hints at which club he prefers

Louis Saha played for both Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United during his career.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at St James’s Park during in 1999 before a stint with Sunderland 14-years later.

And this was how Saha responded when asked who he felt more allegiance to.

“I had a better experience at Newcastle,” said Saha to Four Four Two.