Ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross linked with Championship role
Jack Ross has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant managerial position at Barnsley – with his odds having significantly shortened.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:50 pm
The Scot, who departed the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, remains at 20/1 for the top job at Oakwell – but those odds have been cut considerably over the course of the day.
Bobby Hassell is the favourite for the position at the Championship club, which was left vacant by Daniel Stendel’s departure.
Stendel has since been linked with Sunderland.