Ex-Sunderland flop Liam Bridcutt joins League One rivals Bolton Wanderers on loan from Nottingham Forest
Sunderland flop Liam Bridcutt has joined League One rivals Bolton Wanderers on loan from Nottingham Forest.
Bridcutt had an unsuccessful spell at Sunderland between 2014 and 2016 back when the Black Cats were in the Premier League, making just 30 appearances.
A Bolton statement read: “The Reading-born midfielder, who has also been capped at international level with Scotland, arrives at the University of Bolton Stadium from Nottingham Forest.
“Bridcutt started his career with Chelsea before having loan spells at Yeovil Town, Watford and Stockport County.
“Signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 201, he went on to make over 130 appearances at the Amex Stadium.
“The 30 year-old has also enjoyed spells at Sunderland and Leeds United before arriving at the City Ground in 2017.”
Bolton’s future was secured last week when a takeover was finally agreed after months of uncertainty and they are braced for a busy deadline day.