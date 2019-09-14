Ex-Sunderland striker target reveals why he snubbed a move to Wearside
Former Sunderland triallist Kacper Przybylko has revealed why he snubbed the chance to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light.
The Polish frontman teamed-up with the Black Cats on a trial basis last season, but later joined MLS side Philadelphia Union where he has enjoyed some success – netting 13 times in 22 appearances last term.
And while admitting he enjoyed his spell on Wearside, Przybylko has admitted that Sunderland’s desire to complete more medical tests on him fuelled his desire to move elsewhere.
Speaking to Polish publication Przeglad Sportowy, the 26-year-old said: “They checked me in Sunderland, I spent a week or 10 days there and liked it, but they wanted to continue testing me.
“I didn’t want tests anymore, I just missed playing football.
“I decided on Philadelphia. I also liked the fact that while everyone was worried about my leg, they immediately said that everything is OK, I just need to get back in shape.”
But while a move to Sunderland failed to materialise on this occasion, Przybylko has failed to rule-out a move back to Europe in the future.
“Of course, I would be happy for an offer,” he added.
“But I have to continue my form next season in the MLS.
“Maybe in winter someone will be looking for a striker when the season ends here?
"Europe is a different level, a different game, but I will never say that it is weak here.”